“Nonsense, Takataka” – KCB bank staffer DISHON OCHARO’s wife fires back at his Side Chick’s claims that she can’t afford sanitary pads and wears torn panties







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - Online drama has erupted after Ocharo Akoth, the wife of KCB Bank staff member, Dishon Ocharo, publicly responded to claims made by her husband’s side chick.

The woman, identified on Facebook as Akoth Nyar Alego, had posted remarks attacking Dishon Ocharo’s wife, alleging that she was financially struggling and could not afford basic necessities.

In the post, she went as far as claiming that shopkeepers often call Dishon after his wife takes sanitary pads on credit.

Clearly angered by the claims, Dishon’s wife took to social media to respond.

She shared a screenshot of the post and dismissed the allegations in a strongly worded caption.

“Ghasia, takataka. Stupidity of the highest order. Ghasia tena na tena. The audacity,” she wrote, brushing off the accusations and expressing outrage over what she described as baseless attacks.

Ocharo’s wife.

Ocharo’s side chick who keeps attacking his wife on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST