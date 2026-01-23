No sugar coating! Obituary sparks shock after revealing married LADY died while returning from having “MECHI” with her dad’s friends for money







Friday, January 23, 2026 - The internet has erupted after an obituary of a 28-year-old married woman who died last week surfaced online, leaving netizens stunned.

In most cases, families choose to conceal the circumstances surrounding the death of their loved ones, especially when the situation is considered embarrassing or shameful.

However, this family chose a different path.

According to details shared in the obituary, the married lady died in a road accident while heading home after having “mechi” with her father’s friends for money.

The blunt revelation has sparked heated reactions online, with many questioning why the family opted to disclose such sensitive details publicly.

Check this out.





The Kenyan DAILY POST