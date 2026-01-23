DRAMA! Jilted Kenyan wife confronts husband’s SIDE CHICK and shaves her hair (VIDEO)







Friday, January 23, 2026 - A dramatic video has surfaced online showing the moment a jilted Kenyan wife confronted her husband’s alleged side chick in a shocking confrontation that has left netizens divided.

In the footage, the enraged woman is seen accosting the alleged side chick and forcibly shaving her hair, while issuing stern threats and accusations over claims of attempting to wreck her marriage.

The visibly distressed side chick is heard pleading for mercy, but her cries fall on deaf ears as the furious wife continues with the assault.

The video has since sparked a heated debate online, with some condemning the act as violent and unlawful, while others defended the side chick, arguing that the husband, not the woman, was the real problem.

Watch the video>>> below

Drama unfolded after a Kenyan woman shaved another woman over an alleged affair with her husband. pic.twitter.com/Bvx05ben3L — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 23, 2026

