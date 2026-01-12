“Nilikua Nakula Kondoo”!! DRAMA as a Bungoma-based pastor is caught red-handed doing the ‘unthinkable’ with a goat at night (VIDEO)







Monday, January 12, 2026 - Residents of a village in Bungoma County were left in shock after a local pastor was caught doing the unthinkable with a goat at night.

The pastor, identified as Peter Wekesa, who reportedly ministers at Ebenezer PAG Church, was confronted by members of the public after they found him at the scene.

In a video circulating online, Wekesa is seen kneeling as angry locals question him over the incident.

During the confrontation, the pastor is heard admitting to the act and pleading for forgiveness.

He further told the locals that he was previously married but had since separated from his wife.

