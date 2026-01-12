Madness on TikTok!! Kenyan woman shows torn panties, claims rats ate them - Huyu ni mama ya nani? (VIDEO)







Monday, January 12, 2026 - Social media users were left amused after a Kenyan woman took to TikTok to display her torn panties, claiming that rats had eaten almost all of them.

In the viral video, the woman laments her unusual predicament, drawing laughter and disbelief from viewers.

Many online commentators called her out, urging her to “act her age”, noting that her children will likely be embarrassed if they saw the clip.

One social media user remarked: “Imagine waking up, logging into TikTok, and the first video you see is hii ya mamako…”

The video has prompted discussions about attention-seeking content on social media and the boundaries of personal sharing online.

