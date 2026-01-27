Ndio Hawa! Detectives arrest motorbike-riding thugs behind phone snatching incidents along Outering and Juja Road (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - Two notorious robbery suspects have been arrested following a coordinated, intelligence-led security operation targeting criminal gangs operating within Nairobi.

The suspects, who have been riding motorcycles to execute swift phone snatching and robbery attacks, were linked to a string of robbery incidents along Korogocho, Kariobangi, Huruma, Outer Ring Road and Juja Road, areas that have recently witnessed a spike in street crime.

According to an undercover cop, the gang primarily targeted unsuspecting pedestrians, leaving residents and commuters living in fear due to repeated attacks in broad daylight and at night.

The arrests followed a carefully coordinated operation involving security teams drawn from Korogocho, Kariobangi, Pangani and Johnsaga.

After extensive intelligence sharing, surveillance and profiling of the suspects, detectives launched a manhunt that culminated in their arrest by the Kariobangi police team.

Police have since confirmed that one of the arrested suspects, popularly known as “Spotter,” is a close relative of Mau, a notorious criminal currently being held in remand custody over similar offences.

Photos of the arrested suspects have been released as authorities continue piecing together evidence linking them to multiple robbery incidents across the city.

The Kenyan DAILY POST