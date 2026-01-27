Ndio Hawa! Detectives arrest motorbike-riding thugs behind phone snatching incidents along Outering and Juja Road (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, January 27,
2026 - Two notorious robbery suspects have been arrested
following a coordinated, intelligence-led security operation targeting criminal
gangs operating within Nairobi.
The suspects, who have been riding motorcycles to execute
swift phone snatching and robbery attacks, were linked to a string of robbery
incidents along Korogocho, Kariobangi, Huruma, Outer Ring Road
and Juja Road, areas that have recently witnessed a spike in
street crime.
According to an undercover cop, the gang primarily targeted
unsuspecting pedestrians, leaving residents and commuters living in fear due to
repeated attacks in broad daylight and at night.
The arrests followed a carefully coordinated operation
involving security teams drawn from Korogocho, Kariobangi, Pangani
and Johnsaga.
After extensive intelligence sharing, surveillance and
profiling of the suspects, detectives launched a manhunt that culminated in
their arrest by the Kariobangi police team.
Police have since confirmed that one of the arrested
suspects, popularly known as “Spotter,” is a close
relative of Mau, a notorious criminal currently being
held in remand custody over similar offences.
Photos of the arrested suspects have been released as authorities continue piecing together evidence linking them to multiple robbery incidents across the city.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments