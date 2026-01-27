Wachana na Arsenali wewe! Kenyan LADY reacting to Arsenal’s premier league loss to Man United goes viral! (WATCH)







Tuesday, January 26, 2026 - A video of a Kenyan lady, a staunch Arsenal supporter, passionately defending her team following their dramatic 3-2 Premier League loss to Manchester United has gone viral.

In the clip, the woman is proudly dressed in an Arsenal-branded hoodie as she faces off against a crowd of rival fans who were reveling in the Gunners’ rare stumble.

With fiery conviction, she declares:

“Wachana na Arsenal wewe, kwanza next ni nyinyi mnaingia kichinjio!” (“Leave Arsenal alone, you are next in the slaughterhouse!”)

Her bold stand drew laughter from the crowd but also won her admiration online.

Many praised her loyalty, especially since most Arsenal fans were quick to shed their branded outfits after the match to avoid banter from rivals.

The game itself was historic.

Manchester United secured their first Premier League victory at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in nine years, making the win even sweeter for the Red Devils.

To add to the drama, United had to come from behind, sending their fans worldwide into jubilation.

Watch the video>>> below.

Good afternoon Walimwengu! pic.twitter.com/38Dp9ZgaTP — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) January 26, 2026

