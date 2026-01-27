CCTV footage captures a waitress being assaulted at the high-end Fasic Chinese Restaurant in Westlands as she cries for justice after being unfairly dismissed (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - A disturbing labour and criminal justice dispute is unfolding at Fasic Chinese Restaurant, a popular dining establishment located on the second floor of GTC Mall in Westlands, Nairobi, following allegations that a female employee was violently assaulted by a male colleague, subsequently dismissed from her job, and later subjected to what she describes as a frustrating and uneven justice process.

The complainant, a former waitress at the restaurant, alleges that an altercation with a with a male co-worker, a barista at the same establishment, escalated into a brutal physical assault, an incident that was reportedly captured on the restaurant’s CCTV system and later leaked.

According to her, the confrontation was neither personal nor premeditated, and she maintains that she had no prior friendship or relationship with the alleged assailant.

She reported the matter at Parklands Police Station, where she formally recorded a statement and was issued with a P3 form, indicating that the matter had crossed the threshold from a workplace dispute into a criminal offence.

However, she alleges that instead of receiving protection and redress, she found herself detained in police custody for 24 hours, while the male suspect was released on cash bail.

She further claims that despite repeated follow-ups, police have continued to inform her that the matter is “still under investigation” with no clear timelines or explanations offered.

The incident was reported to police on 30th December 2025, and as of 27th January 2026, nearly a month later, the complainant says she is yet to see meaningful progress, deepening her sense of abandonment by both her former employer and the justice system.

Watch CCTV footage of the altercation below or HERE>>>

Questions Linger After Violent Incident and Employee Dismissal at Fasic Chinese Restaurant



A disturbing labour and justice dispute is brewing at Fasic Chinese Restaurant, a popular dining establishment located on the second floor of GTC Mall in Nairobi’s Westlands area,… pic.twitter.com/Uu3Pp9GoEk — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) January 25, 2026