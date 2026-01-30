“Nauza Pombe na Bangi!” - Woman stuns crowd with bold confession before President RUTO during Nyota Programme (VIDEO)

Friday, January 30, 2026 - A woman has sent social media into a frenzy after making a jaw-dropping confession in front of President William Ruto during a Nyota Programme event.
In a video now circulating widely online, the woman openly
admits that she has been selling bhang and illicit liquor to survive
economically.
“Nauza bangi na pombe,” she is heard saying, triggering
laughter and murmurs from the crowd as the President and officials look on.
The woman went on to plead with the Government for financial
support, saying that if given a loan, she will abandon the illegal trade and
engage in legitimate income-generating activities.
Her blunt honesty has sparked mixed reactions online. While
some Kenyans praised her courage and transparency, others questioned how such a
confession was made publicly without immediate consequences.
Watch the video>>> below
Very TRUTHFUL ....— Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) January 30, 2026
Naomba Serikali inisaidie nitoke kupima pombe.......Nauza Bangi
Wale Nauzia Bangi hebu Inua Mikono Juuu😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QrkmLRh5Co
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments