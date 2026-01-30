“Nauza Pombe na Bangi!” - Woman stuns crowd with bold confession before President RUTO during Nyota Programme (VIDEO)







Friday, January 30, 2026 - A woman has sent social media into a frenzy after making a jaw-dropping confession in front of President William Ruto during a Nyota Programme event.

In a video now circulating widely online, the woman openly admits that she has been selling bhang and illicit liquor to survive economically.

“Nauza bangi na pombe,” she is heard saying, triggering laughter and murmurs from the crowd as the President and officials look on.

The woman went on to plead with the Government for financial support, saying that if given a loan, she will abandon the illegal trade and engage in legitimate income-generating activities.

Her blunt honesty has sparked mixed reactions online. While some Kenyans praised her courage and transparency, others questioned how such a confession was made publicly without immediate consequences.

Watch the video>>> below

Very TRUTHFUL ....



Naomba Serikali inisaidie nitoke kupima pombe.......Nauza Bangi



Wale Nauzia Bangi hebu Inua Mikono Juuu😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QrkmLRh5Co — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) January 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST