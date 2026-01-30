A KIKUYU businessman is making a killing in Juja, charging passersby Ksh100 to view other planets using a telescope (VIDEO)







Friday, January 30, 2026 - As millions of Kenyans continue to lament about joblessness and the tough economic climate, one business-minded Kikuyu man in Juja has turned creativity into cash, proving that hustlers never sleep.

The enterprising man has set camp along a busy road in Juja, armed with a telescope and a loudspeaker, drawing curious crowds by inviting passersby to take a glimpse of “other planets”, at a modest fee of KSh100 per person.

Using a mounted loudspeaker, the man loudly markets his service to passersby, confidently hyping the experience and promising a rare opportunity to explore the universe, right there by the roadside.

A video circulating online shows intrigued residents lining up, parting with their coins, and peering through the telescope as the businessman enthusiastically guides them through the viewing session.

Many online commenters praised the man’s creativity, saying the hustle is proof that opportunities exist for those bold enough to think outside the box.

Watch the video>>> below

A businessperson in Juja is charging Kenyans KSh 100 to use a telescope to view other planets. pic.twitter.com/Wv3hVOIt6T — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST