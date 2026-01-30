Is CLEOPHAS MALALA implying that RUTO had a hand in RAILA’s death? Claims MAMA IDA is being blinded with a Government job! VIDEO sparks reactions







Friday, January 30, 2026 - Former UDA Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has set social media ablaze after remarks he made during a recent interview sparked speculation over the circumstances surrounding the death of veteran Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking during the interview, Malala drew parallels between historical and recent political events, noting that when iconic politician Tom Mboya was assassinated, his widow was later appointed as Kenya’s UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) Ambassador.

Malala went on to point out that Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has similarly been given a role linked to UNEP following her husband’s death, a comparison that immediately ignited debate online.

While Malala did not explicitly accuse anyone, his remarks have been widely interpreted by netizens as raising questions about whether powerful forces may have been involved in the death of Raila.

The outspoken politician further criticized Raila’s close allies, singling out Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, whom he accused of being more focused on striking political deals than demanding deeper answers about Raila’s death.

Watch the video>>> below

“When Tom Mboya was Assassinated, his wife was appointed as the UNEP Ambassador. Raila’s wife, Mama Ida, has been given the same job”- Cleo Malala opens a can of worms pic.twitter.com/rWoM9KsRLg — Jim Njue (@jimNjue_) January 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST