“My kids don’t know Jesus or Mohammed yet they’re disciplined” - Dad sparks debate with bold stance on raising children without religion







Monday, January 19, 2026 - A viral Facebook post by Ewa Ekuma, a father of four, has ignited a heated debate online after he revealed why he is raising his children without religion.

Ekuma explained that although his kids have no knowledge of Jesus, Mohammed, God or Allah, they remain well‑behaved and disciplined.

He disclosed that he deliberately signed them out of religious studies in school, insisting that morality and discipline can thrive outside faith.

The outspoken dad went further, blaming religion for Africa’s slow growth.

“For Africa to grow, we need to start producing critical‑thinking kids and not God‑fearing children.”

“This is the era of knowing and not believing,” he wrote.

His bold remarks have sparked mixed reactions across social media, with many praising his courage while others criticized his stance - underscoring just how sensitive conversations around faith remain.





The Kenyan DAILY POST