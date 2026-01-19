KARANGU MURAYA cries out after his ex-wife TRIZAH called him “Kihii’’ infront of their kids despite paying all bills even after their breakup







Monday, January 19, 2026 - Controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has taken to social media to air grievances against his ex-wife, Trizah, accusing her of disrespectful behaviour following their separation.

In an emotional post, Karangu revealed that despite their highly publicised breakup, he has continued to fully support their children.

He claimed that he even sacrificed a newly built house, which he had planned to sell, so that Trizah and the children could have a place to live.

According to Karangu, he has been paying all household bills, including water and electricity, to ensure his children’s well-being.

However, he lamented that despite these efforts, Trizah allegedly insulted him in front of their children, calling him “kihii,” a term that deeply hurt him and, he says, undermined his role as a father.

The singer expressed disappointment over what he described as lack of respect, stating that the incident affected him emotionally, especially given his continued commitment to co-parenting.

Check out his full post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST