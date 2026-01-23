MUSEVENI’s son and Uganda’s military chief Gen. MUHOOZI mocks NYASHLESS women in shocking twitter rant (LOOK)

Friday, January 23, 2026 - Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces and President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has ignited a firestorm online after posting controversial tweets mocking ‘nyashless women’
In one tweet, Muhoozi declared, “If you touch a Nyashless woman you are going
straight to hell! Nothing will save you.”
He added; “It’s been scientifically proven that Nyashless
women produce stupid kids. Musibegye.”
The remarks, shared from his verified Twitter account, have
sparked widespread backlash across East Africa, with many calling them
misogynistic, demeaning and unbecoming of a high-ranking military officer.
Social media users, activists and public figures have
condemned the statements, demanding accountability and respect for women of all
body types.
While Muhoozi is known for provocative online behavior, critics argue that such comments perpetuate harmful stereotypes and body shaming.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
