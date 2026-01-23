MUSEVENI’s son and Uganda’s military chief Gen. MUHOOZI mocks NYASHLESS women in shocking twitter rant (LOOK)







Friday, January 23, 2026 - Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces and President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has ignited a firestorm online after posting controversial tweets mocking ‘nyashless women’

In one tweet, Muhoozi declared, “If you touch a Nyashless woman you are going straight to hell! Nothing will save you.”

He added; “It’s been scientifically proven that Nyashless women produce stupid kids. Musibegye.”

The remarks, shared from his verified Twitter account, have sparked widespread backlash across East Africa, with many calling them misogynistic, demeaning and unbecoming of a high-ranking military officer.

Social media users, activists and public figures have condemned the statements, demanding accountability and respect for women of all body types.

While Muhoozi is known for provocative online behavior, critics argue that such comments perpetuate harmful stereotypes and body shaming.

The Kenyan DAILY POST