Caught on 4K! CCTV captures man breaking into an office and stealing computers, cameras & hard drives (PHOTOs)







Friday, January 23, 2026 - While many Kenyans are working hard to make ends meet, one uncooth man chose a different path after he was caught on CCTV breaking into an office and making away with valuable equipment.

According to the footage, the suspect broke into the premises and stole computers, cameras, and external hard drives containing months of backed-up work, dealing a major blow to the affected business.

The CCTV images clearly capture the suspect in action, and members of the public are being urged to help identify him.

A Ksh 50,000 cash reward has been offered upfront for any information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with credible information is encouraged to report to DCI Kilimani.

