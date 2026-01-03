Mumias East MP, PETER SALASYA, over the moon after Prophet DAVID OWUOR prays for his political journey - “I’m Blessed”







Saturday, January 03, 2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, was among thousands of worshippers who attended Prophet David Owuor’s end-of-year crusade at Technology Farm in Nakuru.

The event, organised by the Repentance and Holiness Ministry, marked the climax of a week-long series of prayer meetings.

Salasya later shared his reflections on Instagram, describing the gathering as a blessing and highlighting the central message on the fear of God and spiritual wisdom.

“The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. So blessed to attend the pastors’ conference of the Repentance and Holiness Ministry in Nakuru. Am blessed,” he posted on January 2nd, 2025.

During the crusade, Prophet Owuor acknowledged Salasya’s presence before the large congregation, recalling their long association dating back to his days as a student leader at Egerton University.

The legislator knelt as the preacher prayed for his leadership and political journey.

“You will always be my son before you are a politician. I must bless you eternally here today.”

“Let me bless your political career and you will see what will happen,” Owuor declared.

The Nakuru crusade drew massive crowds, with worshippers filling Technology Farm for several days of prayers, worship sessions and sermons centred on repentance, holiness and national renewal.

Prophet Owuor’s gatherings remain among the most attended religious events in Kenya, consistently drawing large numbers of faithful from different regions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST