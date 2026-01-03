Mumias East MP, PETER SALASYA, over the moon after Prophet DAVID OWUOR prays for his political journey - “I’m Blessed”

Saturday, January 03,
2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, was among thousands
of worshippers who attended Prophet David Owuor’s end-of-year crusade at
Technology Farm in Nakuru.
The event, organised by the Repentance and Holiness
Ministry, marked the climax of a week-long series of prayer meetings.
Salasya later shared his reflections on Instagram,
describing the gathering as a blessing and highlighting the central message on
the fear of God and spiritual wisdom.
“The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. So blessed to
attend the pastors’ conference of the Repentance and Holiness Ministry in
Nakuru. Am blessed,” he posted on January 2nd, 2025.
During the crusade, Prophet Owuor acknowledged Salasya’s
presence before the large congregation, recalling their long association dating
back to his days as a student leader at Egerton University.
The legislator knelt as the preacher prayed for his
leadership and political journey.
“You will always be my son before you are a politician. I
must bless you eternally here today.”
“Let me bless your political career and you will see what
will happen,” Owuor declared.
The Nakuru crusade drew massive crowds, with worshippers
filling Technology Farm for several days of prayers, worship sessions and
sermons centred on repentance, holiness and national renewal.
Prophet Owuor’s gatherings remain among the most attended
religious events in Kenya, consistently drawing large numbers of faithful from
different regions.
