Activist MAKARINA explains why he is still using a wheelchair despite getting ‘divine healing’ from Prophet OWUOR, urges critics to wait for miracle







Saturday, January 03, 2025 - Outspoken disability rights activist, Michael Makarina, has revealed why he is still using a wheelchair despite getting divine healing during Prophet David Owuor’s mega rallies in Nakuru County.

Makarina, widely known for his fierce advocacy for persons with disabilities, shared a photo from the Repentance and Holiness Ministry’s New Year mega rally showing him in his wheelchair as Prophet David Owuor prayed over him before thousands of worshippers.

Taking to Facebook, Makarina boldly declared that he had received healing, despite remaining in his wheelchair for now.

He explained that his legs were “afraid to walk” after years of immobility, insisting that the delay was not due to lack of divine intervention but physical hesitation.

“I have received healing. It is just that my legs are afraid to walk because they are not used to it,” he wrote.

The activist challenged skeptics - whom he referred to as “doubting Thomases” - to wait for the day he finally stands.

He warned that when that moment comes, critics should not question his journey but simply acknowledge the miracle with a “Praise the Lord.”

Pictures from the rally have since gone viral.

One shows Makarina in a dark‑checkered suit and tie, seated on a red carpeted stage as Prophet Owuor, dressed in his signature beard and a royal blue checked coat, leans toward him in prayer.

The backdrop reveals the sheer scale of the event, with dozens of men in suits clapping and observing humbly.

True to his fiery style, Makarina dismissed those questioning the authenticity of Owuor’s miracles, urging them to stay with their problems if they lack faith.

"Let Prophet Owuor continue doing God's work for those who have faith... those of you without it, stay with your problems," he declared.

The Nakuru rally, considered the spiritual headquarters of Owuor’s ministry, drew hundreds of thousands of followers from across the globe, reinforcing its reputation as one of East Africa’s most prominent religious movements.

The Kenyan DAILY POST