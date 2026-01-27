MUIGAI WA NJOROGE parts ways with his second wife, STAECY, after endless social media PDAs, marries her close friend, SHIKU, after impregnating her (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - Reports indicate that the much-publicized marriage between controversial Kikuyu gospel musician, Muigai Wa Njoroge, and his second wife, Staecy, has come to an abrupt end.

According to sources, the relationship reportedly collapsed after Muigai impregnated Staecy’s close friend, Shiku, whom he is said to have married in a private ceremony.

Following the breakdown of the marriage, Staecy has relocated to the United Kingdom with her children, choosing to start afresh after her union with the singer fell apart.

Further claims suggest that Muigai may be involved with yet another woman identified as Mary, who is reportedly based in Nairobi’s CBD.

Sources allege that the musician assisted her in setting up a business in the city.

Insiders also claim that Muigai’s recent lifestyle shift followed the sale of a prime parcel of land valued at approximately KSh 20 million, after which critics allege he embarked on what they describe as a renewed womanizing spree.

Notably, Muigai’s first wife, Njeri, had earlier walked out of their troubled marriage, publicly accusing the musician of infidelity.

Below are photos of his new wife Shiku.

