Content creator LYDIA WANJIRU shows off her newly acquired NYASH, dispels claims the over Ksh 700K surgery backfired (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - Kenyan content creator, Lydia Wanjiru, is once again the talk of town after confidently dismissing claims that her cosmetic surgery “backfired.”

Speaking during an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Jappani, Lydia proudly showed off her transformation - going as far as giving a 360-degree view of her enhanced curves.

She made it clear that she is happy with the results, insisting that the doctor delivered exactly what she wanted.

Lydia has been candid about her journey, revealing that she spent over Ksh 700,000 to undergo surgery aimed at eliminating stubborn belly fat and enhancing her figure.

She explained that her natural Kikuyu body frame made it nearly impossible to achieve the curves she desired through diet and exercise alone.

“I didn’t take a shortcut, I took care of myself,” she emphasized, noting that certain areas of her body simply refused to respond to workouts.

Her openness has sparked conversations online, with fans and critics alike weighing in on her bold choice.

Watch the video

Ati hauko vibaya vile😂😂



Kwani how bad is bad



