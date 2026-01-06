TSC bans three teachers over misconduct and warns of jail term and hefty fines as crackdown intensifies







Tuesday, January 06, 2025 - The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has issued a stern warning to Kenyans engaging in teaching without proper registration, cautioning that offenders face jail terms or hefty fines.

In a gazette notice dated January 2nd, 2026, TSC Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei stated that anyone found teaching or assisting in teaching without registration is liable to imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of Ksh100,000, or both.

“The TSC Act provides that any person who, not being a teacher under the Act, teaches or assists in teaching in any school shall be liable to a fine of not less than one hundred thousand shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years,” Mitei emphasized.

She further cautioned schools and learning institutions against employing unregistered individuals, warning that such institutions risk similar penalties.

According to Mitei, these actions contravene provisions of the TSC Act, Regulation 18 (1) (c) and (d) of the Code of Regulations for Teachers, as well as Section 45 of the Act.

The warning comes after the deregistration of three teachers in November 2025, following disciplinary proceedings.

The teachers, identified by TSC numbers 778322, 1024775, and 739070, were struck off the register for violating the Commission’s code of conduct.

TSC clarified that once a teacher’s name is removed, it cannot be reinstated unless directed by the Commission.

“A teacher whose name has been removed from the register shall cease to be a teacher for purposes of this Act with effect from the date of such removal,” the Commission noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST