MP PETER SALASYA opens up on his fear for love and why most men in their 30s are not keen on marriage - “We Behave Like Love Never Existed”

Tuesday, January 27,
2026 - Mumias East Member of Parliament (MP), Peter Salasya, has sparked
fresh conversations online after candidly sharing his thoughts on love,
marriage, and the struggles many men in their early thirties face in embracing
romantic relationships.
In a heartfelt statement posted on his Instagram account on
Tuesday, January 27th, 2026, Salasya admitted that while love is
real, many men, including himself, are behaving as though it doesn’t exist.
“Love is blind, love is real, but I don’t know why people
like me and 1 million other men and me have refused to fall in love nowadays.”
“We just behave as if love never existed,” he confessed.
The outspoken legislator explained that uncertainty is a
major challenge, noting that many men are unclear about what they truly want
when it comes to marriage.
Salasya reckons that this confusion has contributed to
delayed marriages among men in their thirties.
“Let us pray for the spirit of love to descend again on us
we men who are in our early thirties na hatujaoa because hatujielewi on what
exactly we want on marriage issues,” he added.
Salasya also wondered whether fear plays a role, suggesting
that men may be hesitant about the responsibilities that come with marriage.
“We are just committed to other things for nothing sijui
tunaogopa kukaziwa tukioa ama nini sijielewi,” he remarked.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments