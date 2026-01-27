SHAME! Corrupt Uasin Gishu Senator JACKSON MANDAGO caught on camera nearly worshipping president RUTO (WATCH)







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - A video of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago bowing before President William Ruto has ignited heated reactions across social media.

Mandago, who is facing accusations of defrauding students in the controversial Finland scholarship scandal, was captured on camera rushing towards the Head of State as he prepared to board a military chopper.

In the footage, the Senator bows deeply before Ruto in what many have described as a dramatic show of loyalty.

The gesture has stunned netizens, with critics branding it an act of sycophancy.

Some online commentators claim Mandago is desperate to display unwavering allegiance to the President, who allegedly intervened when the Senator faced court proceedings over the scholarship scam.

Observers argue that Mandago appears unbothered by public embarrassment in his bid to catch the President’s eye and reaffirm his political loyalty.

Before his election to the Senate, Mandago served two terms as Uasin Gishu Governor, a tenure now overshadowed by the ongoing scandal.

