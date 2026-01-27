SHAME! Corrupt Uasin Gishu Senator JACKSON MANDAGO caught on camera nearly worshipping president RUTO (WATCH)

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - A video of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago bowing before President William Ruto has ignited heated reactions across social media.
Mandago, who is facing accusations of defrauding students in
the controversial Finland scholarship scandal, was captured on camera rushing
towards the Head of State as he prepared to board a military chopper.
In the footage, the Senator bows deeply before Ruto in what
many have described as a dramatic show of loyalty.
The gesture has stunned netizens, with critics branding it
an act of sycophancy.
Some online commentators claim Mandago is desperate to
display unwavering allegiance to the President, who allegedly intervened when
the Senator faced court proceedings over the scholarship scam.
Observers argue that Mandago appears unbothered by public
embarrassment in his bid to catch the President’s eye and reaffirm his
political loyalty.
Before his election to the Senate, Mandago served two terms
as Uasin Gishu Governor, a tenure now overshadowed by the ongoing scandal.
Watch the video>>> below
Ribiset 😅— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) January 25, 2026
Ribis kou yo imwete nini😂
I think even our ancestors were not punny like this towards wabeberu. pic.twitter.com/QiEESPhbdZ
