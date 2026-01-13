Heartbroken KIKUYU woman parades a LADY she claims snatched her husband using witchcraft - Plans to seek spiritual intervention (VIDEOs)

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - A distraught woman has taken to TikTok to air her marital woes, publicly exposing another woman she claims is responsible for wrecking her marriage.
In a series of emotional posts, the woman paraded the
alleged homewrecker and claimed that she used witchcraft to lure her husband
away.
“I questioned my husband about their affair, and he claimed
she might have used witchcraft on him,” the heartbroken woman cried in one of
the videos.
She further stated that she is now planning to seek
spiritual intervention in an effort to restore her marriage and put her
household in order.
Check out her Tiktok posts>>> below.
Alininyanganya bwana pic.twitter.com/f3RmUSQHcG— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 13, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
