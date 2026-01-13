Motorist records a drunk driver driving a multi-million car recklessly in Eldoret before crashing - Pombe sio uji (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - A video has surfaced showing a drunk driver recklessly speeding along a busy road in Eldoret before losing control and crashing.

The video, recorded by a motorist who was driving behind, captures the driver swerving dangerously at high speed, posing a serious threat to other road users.

Moments later, the driver is seen losing control of the multi-million vehicle and crashing into a roundabout.

The incident comes at a time when cases of road accidents linked to drunk driving are on the rise, prompting renewed calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and responsible road use.

Watch>>> below

