Motorist records a drunk driver driving a multi-million car recklessly in Eldoret before crashing - Pombe sio uji (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - A video has surfaced showing a drunk driver recklessly speeding along a busy road in Eldoret before losing control and crashing.
The video, recorded by a motorist who was driving behind,
captures the driver swerving dangerously at high speed, posing a serious threat
to other road users.
Moments later, the driver is seen losing control of the
multi-million vehicle and crashing into a roundabout.
The incident comes at a time when cases of road accidents
linked to drunk driving are on the rise, prompting renewed calls for stricter
enforcement of traffic laws and responsible road use.
Gari inajua kwao..... pic.twitter.com/TEZ9kE2nmx— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 13, 2026
