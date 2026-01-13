BUSTED! The dramatic moment EACC detectives arrested traffic police officers collecting bribes in Machakos (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested traffic police officers stationed in Machakos after catching them red-handed collecting bribes from motorists.

The officers had reportedly been camping at Machakos Junction, where they routinely demanded bribes from matatu drivers and other motorists plying the busy route.

Following multiple complaints from members of the public, EACC detectives mounted a sting operation and conducted a surprise raid, catching the officers completely unaware.

A video shared by an eyewitness shows the moment the officers were cornered by detectives, with some of them attempting to resist arrest as members of the public looked on.

The rogue officers were eventually bundled into an EACC vehicle and driven away, where they are expected to face corruption-related charges.

The arrest has been welcomed by motorists, who have long complained about rampant bribery and harassment by traffic police along the route.

Watch the video below.

EACC vs police officers in Machakos pic.twitter.com/us4BA8Jlyj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 13, 2026

