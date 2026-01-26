MOSIRIA’s warning to men about marrying ladies with tattoos sparks conversation online - “This is about wisdom, not hate”







Monday, January 26, 2026 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has sparked conversation with his bold take on tattoos and marriage.

In a lengthy Facebook post shared on Monday, January 26th, 2026, Mosiria advised men to exercise wisdom before committing to partners whose tattoos carry meanings they may not fully understand.

“This is about wisdom, not discrimination. This message is not hate.”

“It is concern, based on observation and responsibility,” he clarified, stressing that his remarks were not meant to stigmatize but to encourage thoughtful choices.

Mosiria noted that while marriage is vital, rushing into it blindly can be risky - especially when tattoos symbolize past relationships, misunderstood symbols, or even references to drugs.

He observed that many women who have gone viral for negative reasons often bear tattoos tied to regretful decisions.

“Some tattooed names of boyfriends or husbands who later left, symbols they didn’t understand, or drugs like marijuana, thinking it was ‘cool.’ Only to regret later when life demanded responsibility, marriage, work or respect,” he explained.

Beyond aesthetics, Mosiria warned that tattoos can carry deep spiritual, emotional, and social consequences.

He shared that many people later confess to feeling trapped or disconnected, struggling with impacts they cannot explain.

He urged young people to reflect before getting inked, pointing out that tattoo removal has become a costly and painful pursuit for those who regret their choices.

“Choose wisdom over pressure. Choose purpose over popularity. Think. Reflect. Protect your future,” he emphasized.

According to Mosiria, some tattoos are permanent, leaving individuals forced to cover their bodies daily - not for fashion, but to hide regret and shame they never anticipated.

