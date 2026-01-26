MOSIRIA’s warning to men about marrying ladies with tattoos sparks conversation online - “This is about wisdom, not hate”

Monday, January 26,
2026 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer
Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has sparked conversation with his bold take on
tattoos and marriage.
In a lengthy Facebook post shared on Monday, January 26th,
2026, Mosiria advised men to exercise wisdom before committing to partners
whose tattoos carry meanings they may not fully understand.
“This is about wisdom, not discrimination. This message is
not hate.”
“It is concern, based on observation and responsibility,” he
clarified, stressing that his remarks were not meant to stigmatize but to
encourage thoughtful choices.
Mosiria noted that while marriage is vital, rushing into it
blindly can be risky - especially when tattoos symbolize past relationships,
misunderstood symbols, or even references to drugs.
He observed that many women who have gone viral for negative
reasons often bear tattoos tied to regretful decisions.
“Some tattooed names of boyfriends or husbands who later
left, symbols they didn’t understand, or drugs like marijuana, thinking it was
‘cool.’ Only to regret later when life demanded responsibility, marriage, work
or respect,” he explained.
Beyond aesthetics, Mosiria warned that tattoos can carry
deep spiritual, emotional, and social consequences.
He shared that many people later confess to feeling trapped
or disconnected, struggling with impacts they cannot explain.
He urged young people to reflect before getting inked,
pointing out that tattoo removal has become a costly and painful pursuit for
those who regret their choices.
“Choose wisdom over pressure. Choose purpose over
popularity. Think. Reflect. Protect your future,” he emphasized.
According to Mosiria, some tattoos are permanent, leaving individuals forced to cover their bodies daily - not for fashion, but to hide regret and shame they never anticipated.
