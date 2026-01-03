MOSIRIA reveals why visiting Prophet DAVID OWUOR is top of his 2026 resolution list - “I will give you feedback”







Saturday, January 03, 2025 - Nairobi County’s Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has revealed a personal resolution for 2026 - to seek spiritual nourishment from Prophet David Owuor.

Mosiria’s announcement comes in the wake of high‑profile reports from the Repentance and Holiness Ministry’s “Grand Mega Rally” in Nakuru, which drew hundreds of thousands of worshippers from across the globe.

Inspired by the experiences of disability rights activist, Michael Makarina, and Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, Mosiria shared his intentions on social media, noting that this year feels like the right time to embrace the Prophet’s teachings.

“I think this is my year to seek spiritual nourishment from the prophet.”

“If I am blessed, I will give you feedback,” he posted, even joking that he might collect Makarina’s wheelchair to pass on to someone else in need.

Makarina’s testimony has been a catalyst for much of the attention surrounding the rally.

The outspoken activist, who has long relied on a wheelchair, was pictured on a red‑carpeted stage as Prophet Owuor prayed over him.

He later declared that he had received divine healing, explaining that his legs were simply “afraid to walk” after years of immobility.

“I have received healing. It is just that my legs are afraid to walk because they are not used to it,” he wrote, urging critics to wait until he finally stands.

Meanwhile, MP Peter Salasya described the Nakuru event as a “spiritual marathon,” recounting how he sat through more than four hours of sermons focused on the fear of God.

He was seen kneeling in prayer before quoting scripture: “The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.”

