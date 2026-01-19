MOSIRIA defends himself for standing with MARION NAPEI, the LADY in the embarrassing viral club video, amid social media backlash

Monday, January 19,
2026 - Nairobi County officer in charge of citizen management, Geoffrey Mosiria,
has stood by his decision to defend Marion Napei, the woman whose embarrassing
club video has been trending.
The clip, recorded by James Opande while Napei was in a
vulnerable state, has dominated social media conversations.
On Monday, January 19th, 2026, Mosiria took to
Facebook to explain his stance, saying he was not surprised by the backlash but
insisted that his position was guided by law and basic human dignity.
He noted that many netizens were pressuring him to pick
sides, yet his concern was not about who was right or wrong.
“Both the girl and the boy could be in the wrong. But my
stand is not about taking sides; it’s about what the law says, especially on
forcefully recording and sharing content without consent,” he wrote.
Mosiria expressed concern over the growing trend of
recording people without permission and circulating such clips as
entertainment.
He emphasized that regardless of circumstances, filming
someone without consent remains illegal.
He further questioned why society often attacks those who
call out wrongdoing instead of addressing the violation itself.
“It makes you wonder, have we become a society so rotten that clear
violations of the law are now seen as normal, and those who speak the truth are
treated like criminals?” Mosiria posed.
Mosiria admitted that his only “mistake” was responding to a
complaint involving someone he did not personally know, but maintained he will
not apologize for standing against illegal recording.
“If in your conscience you feel I have offended you for my actions, I ask
for your forgiveness. But on the case of illegal recording and sharing without
consent, I have no apology,” he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
