MOSIRIA defends himself for standing with MARION NAPEI, the LADY in the embarrassing viral club video, amid social media backlash







Monday, January 19, 2026 - Nairobi County officer in charge of citizen management, Geoffrey Mosiria, has stood by his decision to defend Marion Napei, the woman whose embarrassing club video has been trending.

The clip, recorded by James Opande while Napei was in a vulnerable state, has dominated social media conversations.

On Monday, January 19th, 2026, Mosiria took to Facebook to explain his stance, saying he was not surprised by the backlash but insisted that his position was guided by law and basic human dignity.

He noted that many netizens were pressuring him to pick sides, yet his concern was not about who was right or wrong.

“Both the girl and the boy could be in the wrong. But my stand is not about taking sides; it’s about what the law says, especially on forcefully recording and sharing content without consent,” he wrote.

Mosiria expressed concern over the growing trend of recording people without permission and circulating such clips as entertainment.

He emphasized that regardless of circumstances, filming someone without consent remains illegal.

He further questioned why society often attacks those who call out wrongdoing instead of addressing the violation itself.

“It makes you wonder, have we become a society so rotten that clear violations of the law are now seen as normal, and those who speak the truth are treated like criminals?” Mosiria posed.

Mosiria admitted that his only “mistake” was responding to a complaint involving someone he did not personally know, but maintained he will not apologize for standing against illegal recording.

“If in your conscience you feel I have offended you for my actions, I ask for your forgiveness. But on the case of illegal recording and sharing without consent, I have no apology,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST