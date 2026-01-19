Kenyan cross dresser, KELVIN KINUTHIA, stuns netizens with bold transformation in viral #10YearsChallenge - “I Was Just a Boy” (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 19, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan content creator, Kelvin Kinuthia, has set social media buzzing after joining the viral #10YearsChallenge, showcasing his remarkable evolution over the past decade.

On Monday, January 19th, 2026, Kinuthia shared two striking photos on Facebook that perfectly captured his bold transformation.

The first throwback image shows a young Kinuthia in a simple t‑shirt and jacket, smiling with his hair cut short.

He juxtaposed it with his recent photo, confidently posing in full makeup, a chic dress, and a matching handbag.

Reflecting on his transformation, Kinuthia wrote: “Ten years ago, I was just a boy with dreams bigger than fear.”

“Today, I stand as a fine lady shaped by growth, lessons, strength, and grace.”

He added that every phase of his life has refined him, leaving him proud of the journey and excited for the person he is still becoming.

Kinuthia, who embraced cross‑dressing in the early 2020s, quickly rose to fame and built a loyal following across social media platforms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST