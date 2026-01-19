Beautiful Slay Queen accused of drugging two brothers and stealing from them - She targets men on Tinder (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 19, 2026 - A young lady has been exposed online after drugging a man and his brother before stealing their electronic devices, in a case that has sparked fresh warnings about online dating safety.

According to reports shared on social media, the suspect is said to target men she meets on Tinder.

She reportedly sends “view once” photos to gain trust before arranging in-person meetings.

The victims claim they were drugged and left unconscious as the suspect made away with their phones.

See photos of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST