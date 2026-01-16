More details of Kameme FM’s MUTHONI WAKIRUMBA’s friend who snatched her man - She got pregnant and gave her son the exact name as WAKIRUMBA’s child







Friday, January 16, 2026 - More details have emerged surrounding the fallout between Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni Wakirumba, and her former best friend, who is accused of snatching Wakirumba’s baby daddy.

According to whispers, the woman went on to get pregnant for Wakirumba’s baby daddy and reportedly gave her son the exact same name as Wakirumba’s child, a move that has stunned netizens.

Wakirumba has disclosed that she walked out of the relationship when her son was just three months old after discovering the betrayal.

Since then, she says she has been raising her son single-handedly for the past 12 years.

