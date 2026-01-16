LADY publicly calls out her best friend for hitting on her boyfriend - Shares private messages she found in his phone







Friday, January 16, 2026 - A lady has sparked a heated debate on X after publicly calling out her best friend for flirting with her boyfriend.

According to her post, the woman made the shocking discovery after going through her boyfriend’s phone, where she stumbled upon private messages exchanged between him and her close friend.

The messages showed the two engaging in flirtatious conversations behind her back.

Angered by what she described as deep betrayal, the lady shared screenshots of the messages online and directly called out her friend, accusing her of crossing boundaries and disrespecting their friendship.

