“Mimi Sio Maskini, the law applies to poor Kenyans” – Scammer and self declared Forex Trader KENYAN PRINCE brags about driving cars without number plates







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - Controversial forex trader and scammer, Raymond Omosa, popularly known as Kenyan Prince, has once again stirred a heated debate after openly admitting to breaking Kenyan traffic laws by driving cars without number plates.

Speaking on the Iko Nini Podcast on Tuesday, January 27th, 2026, he exuded confidence, insisting that his wealth shields him from consequences.

Asked if he was aware that driving without plates is illegal, he replied:

“Najua. Mimi si criminal. Kenyan laws zinawakingi jwa maskini. Mimi simaskini. Tuambieni ukweli (Kenyan laws are only applied when you are poor, and I am not poor. Let us be honest with each other).”

He explained that he prefers his cars without plates because they are easily identifiable and, in his view, plates ruin their aesthetic.

“I don’t need plates on the roads; they make the cars ugly,” he said.

He went further, boasting that even if arrested, fines are no deterrent.

“What is the worst that can happen if I move around without a number plate? Take me to a court of law nilipe faini ya elfu tano then again kesho nikuje nienede bila number plate.”

“I can pay Ksh5000 every day for the rest of my life and nothing will happen, unanielewa?”

He argued that his cars’ unique wraps serve as identity markers, making plates unnecessary.

“Mimi niliona kuliko plates niweke outstanding wraps for identity. Gari yangu ikipita hapa, almost everybody will know ni Kenyan Prince,” he added.

