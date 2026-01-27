Media Personality ANDREW KIBE explains why happily married men are weak and indecisive and dangerous to society

Tuesday, January 27,
2026 - Outspoken media personality, Andrew Kibe, has once again stirred
online debate after claiming that happily married men are weak, indecisive and
even dangerous to society.
In a post on X on Tuesday, January 27th, 2026,
Kibe argued that married men lie the most because they often hide their true
feelings and avoid making difficult decisions.
Kibe argues that this behavior not only affects their
personal lives but also society at large.
“Many married men pretend everything is fine while avoiding real
challenges,” he explained.
This is not the first time Kibe has taken aim at marriage.
During one of his YouTube shows, he declared that most
married men live boring and miserable lives, while single men enjoy freedom.
“As long as you are a single man, you are free,” he
said. “I am
not advocating that you get out of your marriages. But many of you who are in
marriages cannot stand my gut.”
Kibe added that men working abroad tend to be happier
because distance gives them more freedom.
“Many of you who are working abroad are very happy because you do
not have to deal with your wives,” he said.
Known for his bold takes, Kibe has built a reputation for
tackling controversial topics ranging from gender roles and relationships to
religion, politics and culture.
“I always speak my mind,” he has often said,
acknowledging that while some appreciate his honesty, others believe he crosses
the line.
