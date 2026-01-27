Media Personality ANDREW KIBE explains why happily married men are weak and indecisive and dangerous to society







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - Outspoken media personality, Andrew Kibe, has once again stirred online debate after claiming that happily married men are weak, indecisive and even dangerous to society.

In a post on X on Tuesday, January 27th, 2026, Kibe argued that married men lie the most because they often hide their true feelings and avoid making difficult decisions.

Kibe argues that this behavior not only affects their personal lives but also society at large.

“Many married men pretend everything is fine while avoiding real challenges,” he explained.

This is not the first time Kibe has taken aim at marriage.

During one of his YouTube shows, he declared that most married men live boring and miserable lives, while single men enjoy freedom.

“As long as you are a single man, you are free,” he said. “I am not advocating that you get out of your marriages. But many of you who are in marriages cannot stand my gut.”

Kibe added that men working abroad tend to be happier because distance gives them more freedom.

“Many of you who are working abroad are very happy because you do not have to deal with your wives,” he said.

Known for his bold takes, Kibe has built a reputation for tackling controversial topics ranging from gender roles and relationships to religion, politics and culture.

“I always speak my mind,” he has often said, acknowledging that while some appreciate his honesty, others believe he crosses the line.

The Kenyan DAILY POST