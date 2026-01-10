Mimi ni Mwizi!! Drama in Kahawa Wendani after a man who stole 15 trousers from a shop is arrested after daring to come back for more (CCTV footage)







Saturday, January 10, 2025 - A man identified as Alex Kamau found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was caught stealing from a shop in Kahawa Wendani.

CCTV footage revealed that Kamau had made away with 15 trousers worth Ksh 1,500 each the previous day.

Emboldened, he returned to try his luck again, but this time his proverbial “40 days” ran out.

Shop owners pounced, subjecting him to a thorough beating before forcing a confession out of him.

Kamau admitted he had hidden the stolen clothes at his house in Githurai and promised to lead them there.

The dramatic incident ended with Kamau being handed over to police at Kahawa Wendani Police Station, as locals expressed outrage over rising petty theft in the area.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST