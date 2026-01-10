A multi-million Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Nyali as Kenyans struggle with the high cost of living (VIDEO)

Saturday, January 10, 2026 - A rare and eye-catching Tesla Cybertruck, valued at several millions of shillings, has been spotted in Nyali, Mombasa, sparking widespread discussion online at a time when most Kenyans are grappling with the high cost of living.
In a video circulating on social media, the futuristic
electric pickup, known globally for its bullet-like design and hefty price tag,
is seen being charged at City Mall in Nyali, instantly drawing attention from
passers-by.
The sighting has elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans.
A section of social media users questioned the stark
contrast between such displays of wealth and the harsh economic realities
facing ordinary citizens.
