A multi-million Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Nyali as Kenyans struggle with the high cost of living (VIDEO)



Saturday, January 10, 2026 - A rare and eye-catching Tesla Cybertruck, valued at several millions of shillings, has been spotted in Nyali, Mombasa, sparking widespread discussion online at a time when most Kenyans are grappling with the high cost of living.

In a video circulating on social media, the futuristic electric pickup, known globally for its bullet-like design and hefty price tag, is seen being charged at City Mall in Nyali, instantly drawing attention from passers-by.

The sighting has elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans.

A section of social media users questioned the stark contrast between such displays of wealth and the harsh economic realities facing ordinary citizens.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments