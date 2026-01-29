MILLIE ODHIAMBO lectures RAILA ODINGA’s alleged adopted son, OKETCH SALAH, after WINNIE denounced him - “If I Were Him”

Thursday, January 29,
2026 - Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has joined the
heated conversation surrounding Oketch Salah, who claims to be
later Raila Odinga’s adopted son.
In a statement shared on her platforms, Millie questioned
the significance of Salah’s alleged closeness to Raila Odinga, noting that even
if true, it would not change the country’s pressing challenges.
“Assuming it is true that Salah was very close to our
departed leader, Raila, what next? Will it have an impact on litmus paper?”
“How will it fix CBC or SHA? Will it cause Baba to come
back?” she posed.
Millie went further to outline what she would do if she were
in Salah’s shoes, suggesting a quieter, more strategic approach.
“If I were him, I would quietly pick those in the family who
wish to continue associating and forge alliances. I would let those who do not
want to associate with me be,” she stated.
The outspoken lawmaker also questioned the intensity of the
debate, asking whether there was any real prize in the saga:
“Uwii mar Sala en mar okombe? Koso wago nam duster? (Is
there a trophy to be won in this hullaballoo about Salah? Should we mop the
lake?).”
Focus on Salah intensified after Raila’s daughter, Winnie
Odinga, in a TV interview, dismissed him as a “serial liar” and
questioned his intentions.
“I have met Oketch Salah, but I’d like to believe nobody
really knows him… talking about things that did not occur is quite dangerous
and makes me question his intentions,” Winnie said, even suggesting he should
be rushed to Mathare or the DCI.
The saga continues to spark debate online, with Kenyans
divided over Salah’s credibility and the political undertones of his claims.
