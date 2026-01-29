Activist BONIFACE MWANGI reveals he was offered money to testify in favor of RUTO and UHURU at ICC - “I wouldn’t have taken it”







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - Activist Boniface Mwangi has made a startling revelation, claiming that he was once approached and offered money to testify in favor of President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta during their cases at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking on the Iko Nini Podcast, Mwangi said the alleged offer came from a lawyer linked to the Government side when the two leaders were facing charges over the 2007 post‑election violence.

“When these guys, Uhuru and Ruto, were in The Hague, one of the lawyers from the Government side approached me and offered me money to testify as a witness and say that the 2007 post‑election violence was spontaneous,” he revealed.

Mwangi stressed that he rejected the offer outright, insisting that no amount of money could convince him to give false testimony.

“I can’t discuss how much I was offered because it was not a consideration; the moment we start discussing the amount, it’s like I considered it.”

“Whether it was Ksh1 or Ksh1 billion, I wouldn’t have taken it,” he added.

His revelation comes just days after he launched a scathing attack against former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, warning that supporting him for the presidency would amount to reviving the Uhuru Kenyatta era.

“I think Matiangi is a problem. The mess in CBC, you know Matiangi was co‑president for Uhuru. This CBC was a rushed thing, it was done by Matiangi.”

“And then if you go online, he was investigated by EACC for the Ruaraka land scandal,” Mwangi said.

He further argued that electing Matiang’i would bring back Jubilee‑era frustrations, likening them to unfulfilled promises such as the laptops project.

“I also think electing Matiang’i or considering Matiang’i is bringing Uhuru back into power,” Mwangi added.

