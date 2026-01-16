Media Personality KAMENE GORO shows off her two ‘babies’, claims they’re too pampered to know they’re dogs (PHOTO)







Friday, January 16, 2026 - Media personality, Kamene Goro, has given fans a rare glimpse into her personal life, proudly showing off her two “babies” and sharing the joy they bring her.

Taking to Instagram, Kamene revealed that her husband, Deejay Bonez, and pets complete her family, and she has no plans to expand it further.

“I kid you not, these two don’t even know they are dogs, not that they are ever treated like dogs,” she wrote, describing the deep bond she shares with her furry companions.

She added, “My two babies, the love and healing they give me is undisputed.”

Kamene encouraged her followers to consider adopting pets, highlighting the unconditional love and comfort they provide.

“Please get yourself a fur baby and experience unconditional love,” she urged.

Reflecting on her family plans during an earlier interview on January 3rd, 2025, Kamene explained that she is content with her current setup.





“I’m not going to have more than one child. I already have two babies,” she said, noting that her husband and dogs are enough to complete her family.

Kamene also added that she already has significant responsibilities that have her committed full-time.

“I feel like the process is extremely scary, and I am still trying to wrap my head around that entire thing.”

"I mean, as we are, we already have his two children, I am still partly a child, and I have two dogs… I don’t think I’m ready,” Kamene said.

However, Kamene praised her husband, DJ Bonez, highlighting his excellent parenting skills.

She mentioned how well he cares for his two children, a boy, and a girl, and would thus make a good father.

