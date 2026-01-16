Kenyan TikToker, GLORIA NTAZOLA, reveals her ex boyfriend splashed over Ksh 900,000 on her cosmetic surgery - “My ex has gone out and above for me”

Friday, January 16, 2026 - Kenyan tiktoker, Gloria Ntazola, has opened up about a surprising chapter in her personal life, revealing that her ex-boyfriend funded her cosmetic surgery after what began as a casual joke.
In a candid revelation, Ntazola explained that the
conversation started lightheartedly but quickly turned serious when her ex
pressed for details.
“So akaniambia, what do you want to do? Because aki
ame…amenifungulia duka mpaka amechoka,” she recalled, noting that
he had already opened several businesses for her and seemed exhausted from
constantly providing.
Instead of asking for another shop, Ntazola jokingly
mentioned wanting to “do her body.”
To her surprise, he didn’t dismiss the idea.
“He told me, what do you want to correct in your body? You look
good,” she said.
Still treating it as a joke, she mentioned removing belly
fat.
That’s when things shifted - he began asking about costs and
clinics, leaving her caught off guard.
Ntazola admitted she needed time to think, eventually
researching options and consulting friends.
Reflecting on the experience, Ntazola described her ex’s
support as extraordinary.
“Can I tell you something, my ex has gone out and above for me,”
she said, calling the gesture a defining part of their relationship.
She later disclosed that she spent over Ksh
900,000 on surgery in Nigeria, breaking down the expenses for
her followers: flight and visa at 285k, hotel stays in Banana Island at 47k per
night, surgery itself at 900k, hospital aftercare at 13k per night, plus over
600k in shopping and extras.
