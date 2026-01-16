Kenyan TikToker, GLORIA NTAZOLA, reveals her ex boyfriend splashed over Ksh 900,000 on her cosmetic surgery - “My ex has gone out and above for me”







Friday, January 16, 2026 - Kenyan tiktoker, Gloria Ntazola, has opened up about a surprising chapter in her personal life, revealing that her ex-boyfriend funded her cosmetic surgery after what began as a casual joke.

In a candid revelation, Ntazola explained that the conversation started lightheartedly but quickly turned serious when her ex pressed for details.

“So akaniambia, what do you want to do? Because aki ame…amenifungulia duka mpaka amechoka,” she recalled, noting that he had already opened several businesses for her and seemed exhausted from constantly providing.

Instead of asking for another shop, Ntazola jokingly mentioned wanting to “do her body.”

To her surprise, he didn’t dismiss the idea.

“He told me, what do you want to correct in your body? You look good,” she said.

Still treating it as a joke, she mentioned removing belly fat.

That’s when things shifted - he began asking about costs and clinics, leaving her caught off guard.

Ntazola admitted she needed time to think, eventually researching options and consulting friends.

Reflecting on the experience, Ntazola described her ex’s support as extraordinary.

“Can I tell you something, my ex has gone out and above for me,” she said, calling the gesture a defining part of their relationship.

She later disclosed that she spent over Ksh 900,000 on surgery in Nigeria, breaking down the expenses for her followers: flight and visa at 285k, hotel stays in Banana Island at 47k per night, surgery itself at 900k, hospital aftercare at 13k per night, plus over 600k in shopping and extras.

The Kenyan DAILY POST