Actress JACKIE MATUBIA shares grief journey after losing her father, reminds fans to cherish parents while they are still alive - “Love your parents loudly”







Friday, January 16, 2026 - Kenyan actress and content creator, Jackie Matubia, is opening up about the painful lessons she has learned since losing her father last year.

In a heartfelt message shared on Friday, January 16th, 2026, the mother of two encouraged her followers to show love to their parents while they are still alive.

“Love your parents loudly, hug them often. Tell them I love you without waiting for a special day,” she wrote.

Adding: “Even if you are not on talking terms, just drop a text.”

Matubia explained that the true weight of losing a parent only becomes clear once they are gone.

“Because when they’re gone, that’s when you truly understand the weight of having a mom or a dad,” she said.

Offering comfort to others in mourning, she reminded them that parents remain present in spirit:

“Our parents are in heaven, watching over us, proud of us, still loving us in ways we can’t see.”

The actress has previously spoken about her ongoing struggle with grief.

A recent video of her late father shared by her brother left her shaken, unable to focus on work or even daily routines.

“Grief is something else; these past two days, I’ve barely been able to wake up to work, to even be present for my kids,” she admitted.

Matubia highlighted that grief doesn’t always look like tears - it can feel like numbness or paralysis.

Yet despite the pain, she remains determined to heal.

“I keep reminding myself one day at a time, one breath at a time. I’m still here, still standing, still breathing.”





