Media personality KAMENE GORO sets the record straight on number of men she has had ‘MECHI’ with following her viral 'confession' - “Singekua na Bwana”







Sunday, January 04, 2025 - Media personality Kamene Goro has finally set the record straight on one of the most persistent stories tied to her name.

Speaking candidly on a local podcast on Saturday, January 3rd, 2025, Kamene revealed that the infamous “27 men” claim was never true.

According to her, the number was scripted as part of a sexual health awareness campaign, not a reflection of her personal life.

“Even hiyo story ya body count, which was not true, guys.”

“Can we just get that clear? What happened was that it was bait for a campaign of sexual health.”

“So that is the number I was given,” she clarified.

The revelation comes years after her 2019 interview where the statement first surfaced, sparking endless debate and shaping public perception of her.

Kamene admitted that while she has no regrets, she acknowledges her past choices taught her discipline and clarity.

“If I had not messed up as I had in the past, I would not be the person that I am right now,” she reflected.

During the podcast, co‑host Alex Mwakideu pressed her on what the “real” number might be, but Kamene shut down the curiosity with humor.

“Wewe unadhani ningekua na bwana sai ingekua hivyo? Halafu mtu wa Mombasa?” she quipped, stressing that the only number that matters now is one - her husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST