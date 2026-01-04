A LUYHA man makes his own unique coffin and tests it in a viral video (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 4, 2026 - A Luyha man has captured attention online after crafting his own custom coffin in preparation for his eventual passing.
In a video that has since gone viral, the man, said to be a
carpenter, is seen entering the coffin as onlookers film, expressing admiration
for his creativity and craftsmanship.
The clip has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with
some expressing curiosity about the motivation behind the unusual project.
Watch the video>>> below
NIkienda ni hivo.... pic.twitter.com/s9hz16npA3— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 4, 2026
