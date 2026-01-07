Media personality JULIE GICHURU celebrates 52nd birthday with emotional tribute to late father figure







Wednesday, January 07, 2025 - Veteran Kenyan media personality, Julie Gichuru, has shared a deeply moving reflection as she marked her 52nd birthday while mourning the loss of a father figure who shaped her life.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, January 7th, 2025, Julie revealed that James Njenga Mungai, the father of her high school best friend, Anne, passed away last week.

She described him as a guiding presence who became family to her and her husband, Tony.

“We lost a father figure last week. On my 52nd birthday, as we lay him to rest, I honour his life and legacy,” she wrote.

Julie recalled how JN played a pivotal role in her wedding 25 years ago, overseeing the planning and ensuring cultural traditions and Catholic values were upheld.

“He was my cultural father in the process, standing alongside my Dad,” she noted.

“As our family grew, he became guka to our children, caring, present and engaged; their advisor, friend and confidant,” she added.

Reflecting on his legacy, Julie emphasized that his greatest gifts were presence, mentorship, kindness and grace.

“We have been blessed by the light of his love and care and now we must keep his fire burning,” she said.

She likened his passing to the fall of a Mugumo tree, a symbol of strength and endurance.

“A Mugumo tree has fallen but shall never be forgotten. The grass will whisper ‘he was here and he made a difference,’” she mourned.





