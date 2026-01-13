Media Personality, BETTY KYALLO, opens up about pregnancy struggles, throws shade at her Gen Z boyfriend, CHARLIE! - “Njaa ya 4am na hip pain”







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - Media personality, Betty Kyallo, is giving fans a candid look into her pregnancy journey.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026, Betty revealed that sleepless nights, sudden hunger pangs, and hip pain have become part of her routine, making rest a challenge.

She also jokingly revealed that her boyfriend, Charlie, was not being helpful.

“Pregnant mummies, gosh, can we talk about losing sleep, njaa ya 4am and hip pain at night? Hii part sikumbuki… Halafu hapa Charlie ni snoring tu.”

“Wacha nitafute chakula aki,” she wrote.

Betty and her partner, Charlie Jones, announced their pregnancy on December 19th, 2025, with Betty posting, “We’ve been cooking something oh so sweet.”

The news was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans.

Betty and Charlie, who have been together for two years, celebrated their anniversary in November 2025 with heartfelt tributes online.

“Look at us, baby, two years later, still looking like we know what we’re doing,”

Betty shared, while Charlie gushed, “Happy 2nd Anniversary, My Sugar Plum Plum. I do love you. WE MADE IT!!!!!!!!”

Since going public, their relationship continues to spark public interest, especially given their age difference, with Charlie significantly younger than Betty.





The Kenyan DAILY POST