ANN WANJIRU’s mother breaks down during candle lighting ceremony- She was found murdered in Githurai 44, body dismembered and stashed in a bag (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - A sombre mood engulfed Githurai 44 as family, friends, and residents gathered for a candle-lighting ceremony in memory of 21-year-old Ann Wanjiru, who was brutally murdered under shocking circumstances.

Ann’s dismembered body was discovered stuffed inside a bag at her rented house, days after she was killed, sending shockwaves across the community.

Police investigations are ongoing, with reports indicating that her boyfriend, who is currently on the run, is a key person of interest in the murder.

A heart-wrenching video shared online shows Ann’s mother breaking down during the ceremony as she struggles to come to terms with the painful loss of her daughter.

Mourners could be seen consoling her as emotions ran high.

Watch the video below.

