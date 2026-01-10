Media Personality ANDREW KIBE opens up on being arrested and detained in Tanzania during anti SULUHU protests, recounts tense night in police cells







Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Media personality and outspoken YouTuber, Andrew Kibe, has revealed details of a harrowing experience that saw him arrested and detained in Tanzania.

Speaking to fellow media figure, Chris the Bass, in an interview aired on Friday, January 9th, 2026, Kibe recounted how what began as a casual trip with a friend quickly spiraled into a nightmare.

According to Kibe, the incident unfolded in 2025 during anti‑Government protests in Tanzania.

He explained that his friend, who showed up at his house intoxicated, suggested they travel to watch pool games since Kenyan teams had crossed over to compete.

“My friend came to my house drunk, and he told me we should head to Tanzania to watch pool because our teams were there.”

“Kenya had sent three teams to Tanzania through our club. I got carried again, as usual, and went,” Kibe narrated.

The journey took a dramatic twist at the border when his friend confessed he lacked proper travel documents.

Kibe brushed it off, assuming they could still cross.

“We get to the border, and my friend says, by the way, I do not have papers. I told him not to worry because people usually cross the border,” he said.

But just 27 kilometers before reaching Arusha, the duo was stopped by the Tanzanian army.

They were arrested, handed over to police, and spent the night in cells after officers discovered their passports had not been stamped.

“27 kilometres before we got to Arusha, we were stopped by the army. They arrested us and handed us over to the police, and we spent the night in the cells because we did not have stamped passports.”

“They would come and say we are the ones bringing trouble in Tanzania,” Kibe stated.

Kibe recalled the anxiety of being locked up, fearing authorities might check his social media accounts.

“While I was there, I was hoping they don’t look at my social media… I knew if they did, it would explode,” he said.

He further claimed that the plan was to hold them until January 15th, 2026, as authorities managed ongoing protests.

Officers allegedly accused them of sneaking in as activists intent on joining the Gen‑Z demonstrations.

