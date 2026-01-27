Depressed KALENJIN man instructs his family to bury him within 24 hrs as he leaves disturbing messages on Facebook







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - A Kalenjin man, believed to be struggling with depression, has sparked concern after posting alarming messages on Facebook, in which he instructed his family to bury him within 24 hours if anything happened to him.

In one post, he shared a photo of what he described as his “last breakfast” and that his burial be conducted promptly.

He also reflected on his life, noting that he had worked hard for 38 years to provide for his wife and children and that he considers himself to have lived honestly.

The posts have drawn significant attention online, with many expressing worry and calling for intervention to support the man’s mental health.

Check out his posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST