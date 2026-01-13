Media Personality ANDREW KIBE blasts 'bitter' women mocking Kenyan men over ISHOWSPEED excitement - "Shut Up"







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - Controversial media personality, Andrew Kibe, has clapped back at critics who mocked Kenyan men for their excitement during American streamer, IShowSpeed’s recent Nairobi tour.

The debate erupted after viral clips showed crowds of young men rushing to meet the internet star, sparking accusations of “simping” from some social media personalities, particularly women.

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026, Kibe defended the enthusiasm, insisting it was rooted in admiration for hard work rather than blind idolization.

“IShowSpeed is probably one of the best streamers in the world. That guy is a beast,” he said, highlighting the dedication required to sustain long, high‑energy streaming sessions.

Kibe argued that Kenya has always celebrated top performers, comparing the excitement to how fans would react if global icons like Usain Bolt, Tiger Woods or Mike Tyson visited.

“It’s the same energy,” he explained.

He also criticized detractors for failing to appreciate the effort behind Speed’s content, noting that streaming for hours across different locations is both physically and mentally demanding.

Kibe did not shy away from addressing the gendered criticism, describing those mocking men as bitter.

“Some women cannot allow men to enjoy things because of their own issues.”

“It’s unnecessary,” he said, framing the backlash as part of a wider conversation on online double standards.

Speed’s Nairobi livestream was among the biggest of his African tour, peaking globally and adding more than 360,000 new subscribers in a single day.

The 20‑year‑old streamer repeatedly praised Kenyan fans, declaring that the country had delivered his best experience so far after visiting eight of the 20 nations on his itinerary.

IShowSpeed spent two days in Kenya, drawing massive crowds and leaving behind unforgettable viral moments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST