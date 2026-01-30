“Leo Nimeteka Sister!” Man sparks online buzz after sharing a PHOTO on a date with a Catholic sister







Friday, January 30, 2026 - A man has sparked a buzz on social media after sharing a photo of himself on what he described as a “date” with a Catholic sister.

The photo, which was posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows the man seated with the nun, who turned up dressed in her full official church attire.

“Leo nimeteka sister,” the man cheekily captioned the photo.

The photo has caused a buzz largely because Catholic sisters take vows of chastity and dedicate their lives to prayer, service and community work, making the idea of a “date” both surprising and humorous to many online users.

